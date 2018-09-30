SOCIETY

Dr. Seuss books lost for 20 years delivered to grandmother

EMBED </>More Videos

A late delivery meant that a grandmother who ordered books for her granddaughter can now read them to her great-grandson.

ORLANDO, Florida --
A grandmother who ordered books for her granddaughter received them in time - to read them to her great-grandson.

Orlando grandmother Vera Walker ordered a set of Dr. Seuss books for her granddaughter in 1998, but they never arrived.

Walker didn't know what had happened to her order until a package recently arrived at her home containing the books.

Walker's granddaughter has since become a mother, so Walker is reading the books to her 4-year-old great-grandson. She said her great-grandson loves the books.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybooksgrandparentspostal serviceu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Top 5 stories you need to know from the weekend
Officers come to rescue in tense bridge standoff
'#WhyIDidntReport' poster shares painful truth of assault survivors
Staten Island man claims $245.6 million Powerball jackpot
More Society
Top Stories
Police: 5 hospitalized after car plows into group of Boy Scouts
Officers come to rescue in tense bridge standoff
Top 5 stories you need to know from the weekend
Water park closed after surfer dies from 'brain eating amoeba'
2 injured, 1 critically, when fire breaks out in Brooklyn home
Police: Man groped, took photos of 12-year-old girl in the Bronx
FBI investigating deadly car explosion on city street in Pa.
1 YEAR LATER: Las Vegas shooting survivors attend Jason Aldean concert
Show More
Police: Upstate New York shooting suspect being sought in NYC
Connecticut toddler crushed by 80-pound television, police say
Trump says FBI has 'free rein' to conduct Kavanaugh investigation
Passenger removed from plane after calling flight attendant N-word
13-year-old boy attacked by shark while diving for lobsters
More News