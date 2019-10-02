Society

EMT proposes to girlfriend after FDNY graduation ceremony

NEW YORK (WABC) -- One of the newest members of the FDNY made his graduation day even more special by proposing to his girlfriend.

FDNY Probationary EMT Frederick Benjamin got down on one knee after the ceremony on Wednesday morning.



Benjamin was among 164 EMTs who graduated from the FDNY EMS Academy.

"These new EMTs will join the ranks of those already responding to hundreds of thousands of medical emergencies across all five boroughs, bringing their expert skills and medical training to every call," said Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro. "They are truly dedicated, and very quickly, will be making a difference in the lives of New Yorkers across the city."

Congratulations to all of the newest members of the FDNY and especially to Benjamin and his new fiancée.

