Society

Evicted Texas mother of 4, who had been sleeping in SUV, moves into new home after news report goes viral

By Jessica Willey
HOUSTON -- A Houston mother of four who was evicted with her children after she lost her job during the COVID-19 pandemic now has a home.

Kenia Madrigal's story spread far and wide, with many stepping up to help after they found out she and her four children, ages 11, 8, 3, and 1, were sleeping in her SUV since June.

Madrigal couldn't afford to pay rent at the time.

After the story aired on KTRK-TV, a co-worker at her new job set up a fundraising account and hundreds of people from across the country donated.

The GoFundMe page's initial goal was $800. It ended up raising more than $73,000.

Houston mother of 4 sleeping in car after eviction receives thousands in donations
EMBED More News Videos

The woman said she and her children were evicted from their home in north Harris County in June after she lost her job due to COVID-19.


With that money, Madrigal and her children were able to move into a new home.

Our sister station caught up with the mom on move-in day. She said finally having a safe place to rest their heads is a huge relief.

"I feel like I'm finally okay. I don't have to stress so much, I don't have to worry so much. My kids have somewhere they can sleep now," Madrigal said.

Madrigal was also excited to finally have a kitchen again where she can cook, and that her children have their own rooms.
She said she cried when she received the call that she was approved for the house. But she also wanted to make it clear, she's thankful to everyone who helped her.

"None of this would have been possible without the help of everybody honestly. I don't think I would have been here right now if it weren't for the people who have been supporting me and who donated. So for that I'm grateful," Madrigal said.

'I'm so grateful': Homeless mother of 4 responds to outpouring of help from Houstonians
EMBED More News Videos

Heartbreaking story from mother of four inspires outpouring of support from community.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexascoronavirus helpcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicevictionu.s. & worldgood newscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: NJ Gov. Murphy COVID briefing
September 11th Anniversary: NYC honors victims of 9/11 terror attacks
Video: 9/11 reading of the names ceremony
9/11: Eyewitness News 11 p.m. newscast from September 11, 2001
NYC pauses plan to displace shelter residents for homeless move
NY to begin sending extra $300 per week in unemployment benefits
Teachers' positive COVID tests spark back-to-school concerns
Show More
COVID News: All fall high school sports postponed in Suffolk County
COVID-positive student goes to school before getting test results
2 bills aim to ease long lines, confusion at NJ MVC locations
Somber 9/11 ceremony held at Point Lookout memorial
Studies finds higher risk of dementia in 9/11 first responders
More TOP STORIES News