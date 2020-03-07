Expensive World Trade Center blueprints up for sale at New York City book fair

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A symbolic part of New York City is up for sale, but it's going to cost you.
Blueprints for the original World Trade Center are being offered at the New York International Antiquarian Book Fair.
The fair runs through Sunday, March 8, at the Park Avenue Armory.
The seller says the set includes more than 500 plans and are the largest blueprints for the twin towers ever put up for sale.
Although the exact value is not being disclosed, the price is at least six figures.
