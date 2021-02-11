Eyewitness News at Noon Digital Update

Here's a look at what's happening this Thursday.
How much snow fell, and what comes next
2-3 inches of snow fell overnight across parts of the Tri-State area, and there's more winter weather to come. New York City will miss out on one system on Thursday night into Friday, which is expected to stay well south of the area. Some of the season's coldest air will take a grip on the region starting Friday. We'll be lucky to hit 30 degrees into early next week.
8-month-old boy, 11-year-old girl killed in NJ fire
Two children, an 8-month-old boy and an 11-year-old girl, died in a fire that tore through a home in New Jersey late Wednesday. The fire broke out on the first floor of the home on Martin Luther King Drive in Jersey City just after 11:30 p.m. First responders were met outside by a mother and her 6-year-old son, who said two children were still inside the house.
Citi Field holds 2nd day of vaccines, more mega centers in the works
Citi Field prepared to give out more doses of the COVID vaccine on Thursday, in its second full day of operation. After criticism about the number of vaccine doses available at Citi Field, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced two more mega vaccination sites for New York City. York College in Jamaica, Queens and Medger Evers College in Brooklyn will both vaccinate some 3,000 people a day starting on February 24.
COVID-19 vaccine arrives at CVS, Rite-Aid stores in NJ
The COVID-19 vaccine has arrived at CVS Pharmacy and Rite-Aid locations across New Jersey, though all appointments are already booked. Eligibility includes people age 65 and over, anyone 16 and up with medical conditions as defined by the CDC, and first responders. "CVS will be receiving approximately 19,900 doses, and Rite Aid will be receiving 7,500 doses," Governor Phil Murphy said. "As these doses are being delivered through the federal pharmacy partnership, they will not dip, and this is an important point, they will not dip into our otherwise impact our state allocation."
Paterson Public Schools will continue remote learning until May
The Paterson Board of Education voted to extend remote learning for the district until May. "The increases of in-school COVID-19 cases among students and school staff in our region since December are a clear indication that it simply not safe for all students and staff to return to district school buildings," said Board of Education President Kenneth L. Simmons. "I thank Superintendent Shafer and the rest of the district administration for their continued efforts to help the Board Commissioners make decisions for the well-being of our students, families and staff based on hard data and scientific facts."
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube