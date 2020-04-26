Eyewitness News Eyewitness News wins 5 Emmy awards, sweeping newscast categories

NEW YORK (WABC) -- An incredible honor for Eyewitness News as the New York Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences awarded 5 Emmys to WABC-TV.Eyewitness News won the Emmy in every newscast category - Morning Newscast, Daytime Newscast, Evening Newscast and Weekend Newscast.A total of five Emmys for the night, including one for Danielle Leigh and Steve Cioffi for a terrific Investigative piece on schools.And as Chad remarked last night, team wins are the best wins!This year's ceremony was a virtual one because of the pandemic.Eyewitness News reporters Sandy Kenyon and N.J. Burkett, who is the president of the New York chapter, were among the presenters.A big congratulations to our hard-working Eyewitness News family.