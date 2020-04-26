Eyewitness News Eyewitness News wins 5 Emmy awards, sweeping newscast categories

NEW YORK (WABC) -- An incredible honor for Eyewitness News as the New York Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences awarded 5 Emmys to WABC-TV.
Eyewitness News won the Emmy in every newscast category - Morning Newscast, Daytime Newscast, Evening Newscast and Weekend Newscast.
A total of five Emmys for the night, including one for Danielle Leigh and Steve Cioffi for a terrific Investigative piece on schools.
And as Chad remarked last night, team wins are the best wins!
This year's ceremony was a virtual one because of the pandemic.
Eyewitness News reporters Sandy Kenyon and N.J. Burkett, who is the president of the New York chapter, were among the presenters.
A big congratulations to our hard-working Eyewitness News family.
