Eyewitness to a Pandemic: Episode 6 - To the Streets

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- During its Spring long rampage through New York and New Jersey, COVID-19 exposed a health care system unprepared for a pandemic of its scope and virulence.But something much older and ingrained and even more insidious was now re-emerging to rattle the nation in ways COVID-19 never did.Suddenly, the brutal death of George Floyd while in the custody of police officers in Minneapolis filled the streets of a nation with rage and sorrow. New York was no different.African Americans, enraged at the death of yet another unarmed black man at the hands of police, had also been hit hardest by the COVID-19 crisis.But protesters put the fear of the virus aside and took to the streets by the thousands. Abandoning the safety and comfort of social distance, to demand social change.Jim Dolan |Emily Sowa |Melissa Gard |Mike Thorne |Matt Gosciminski |Rolando Pujol |Dana Bussey |Brandon Cook |Chad Matthews |