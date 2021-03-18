Eyewitness to a Pandemic: Episode 6 - To the Streets

But something much older and ingrained and even more insidious was now re-emerging to rattle the nation in ways COVID-19 never did.
Suddenly, the brutal death of George Floyd while in the custody of police officers in Minneapolis filled the streets of a nation with rage and sorrow. New York was no different.
African Americans, enraged at the death of yet another unarmed black man at the hands of police, had also been hit hardest by the COVID-19 crisis.
But protesters put the fear of the virus aside and took to the streets by the thousands. Abandoning the safety and comfort of social distance, to demand social change.
----------
DOCUSERIES CREDITS
Jim Dolan | Host, Reporter & Writer
Emily Sowa | Senior Digital Producer, Videographer, & Editor
Melissa Gard | Editor
Mike Thorne | Videographer
Matt Gosciminski | Videographer
Rolando Pujol | Executive Producer - Digital Innovation, Content & Strategy
Dana Bussey | Motion Graphic Designer, Creative Director
Brandon Cook | Media Manager
Chad Matthews | President & General Manager
