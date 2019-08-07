Fallen soldier's family gifted mortgage-free home on Staten Island

GRANITEVILLE, Staten Island (WABC) -- The family of a fallen soldier who made the ultimate sacrifice was gifted a mortgage-free home on Staten Island.The family of U.S. Army Sgt. Mario Nelson was presented with the house on Wednesday by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.U.S. Army Sgt. Mario Nelson was not born in this country, but bravely sacrificed his life defending it. He was born in Haiti and arrived in the United States as a child where he grew up in Brooklyn.He enlisted in the National Guard after high school when the 9/11 attacks changed his life.He volunteered to be a part of the recovery effort at Ground Zero before deciding to switch to active duty with the Army.He was killed in Iraq when his vehicle was hit by a grenade in October of 2006.He was 26-years-old at the time of his death and left behind his wife Mecca and their 3-year-old daughter Mia.Since his death, Mecca and Mia have moved from apartment to apartment and have not had a place to call their own.To date, The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Tower Foundation's has spent over $125 million to honor and support our first responders and veterans and their families.----------