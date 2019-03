Family members of Newark man found dead come forward after pleas from fellow church members

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Multiple family members of a New Jersey man found dead two weeks ago have now come forward, after pleas from the dead man's fellow church members Ronnie Dock's body was discovered in an abandoned building, and congregants at the First Zion Baptist Church in Newark released his photo and asked for help, because his body can only be released to a blood relative.Eyewitness News is told that Dock's relatives are now making arrangements to head to Newark, where the church will give him a proper burial.----------