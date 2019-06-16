Society

Father and son graduate together from Portland State University

By Eyewitness News
PORTLAND, Oregon (WABC) -- It is a Father's Day present that was years in the making.

A father and son duo will both graduate from Portland State University Sunday.

Jacob Sheeran and his son Don both studied different types of engineering.

It took Dad 8 years to earn his diploma while he worked. Don, who is going for his masters, made it through in four.

Jacob will work to market his own inventions.

But the duo both agree they have Mom to thank for getting them to this point.

"I'd like to say thank you to my mother for putting up with my dad, as he put pretty much all his free time towards working. She's had to put up with it," said Jacob.

"I didn't even know it, a month and a half ago that he was going to be walking the aisle with me, so what a wonderful Father's Day present to get your degree on the same day your son is getting his," said Don.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygraduationcollegefather's day
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged with arson in fire that burned through rabbi's home
Mother, daughter killed in Bronx domestic dispute
Police: Man sprays fire extinguisher, hides in Ocasio-Cortez's office
AccuWeather: Some storms for Father's Day
Funeral services held for West Point cadet killed during training
2 wanted for mugging couple trying to buy car in Queens
Could police have found Maleah's body days earlier?
Show More
Construction set to begin on Penn Station renovation project
Plane landing in Newark blows tires, skids off runway
Police search for thief who tried to rob hotels in Midtown
Search on for hit-and-run driver after man killed in the Bronx
Yankees add AL HR leader Encarnacion from M's
More TOP STORIES News