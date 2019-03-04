u.s. & world

Community honors firefighter donating organs after battle with brain tumor

EMBED <>More Videos

Emotional video shared by South Metro Fire Rescue showed the somber procession as Cody Mooney, 31, was escorted for an organ donation procedure at Littleton Adventist Hospital in suburban Denver.

LITTLETON, Colo. -- Family, friends and community members came together Saturday to honor a Colorado firefighter after his battle with a brain tumor.

Emotional video shared by South Metro Fire Rescue showed the heart-wrenching procession as Cody Mooney, 31, was escorted for an organ donation procedure at Littleton Adventist Hospital in suburban Denver. Doctors, nurses and Mooney's wife walked his hospital bed down a corridor lined with observers who saluted the firefighter as his bed passed.



Doctors discovered a tumor on Mooney's brainstem in 2017, his family members told Denver television station KCNC. Mooney's health had deteriorated rapidly in the past week following complications related to a February surgery to remove the tumor.

The fire department praised Mooney's decision to be an organ donor, saying he was "saving lives even after his last breath," sentiments echoed by Mooney's friends and family members.

"He made us all better people by what he did and how he lived," Mooney's father Kevin told KCNC. "He was the kind of guy, where if you showed up, he was your friend from the moment you met him."

"The amount of people we've seen coming through the hospital is a testament to his character and who he was," added Sam Phelps, Mooney's friend and a fellow firefighter.

Mooney is survived by his wife, who is pregnant, and their four children. Family members have established a GoFundMe fundraiser to offset Mooney's funeral and healthcare costs.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societycoloradotumorus worldfirefighterscancer
U.S. & WORLD
Powerball jackpot grows to $381M
Former Colorado governor enters 2020 presidential race
Marshalls to launch online store later this year
At least 23 dead as storms, tornadoes hit Deep South
TOP STORIES
UPDATED: Snowfall totals around the Tri-State
AccuWeather: Snow melt before bitter blast
NYC public schools closed today due to winter storm
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
State of emergency in NJ due to winter storm
Pedestrian fatally struck by MTA bus in Queens
Monday Commute: What you need to know
Show More
Former Colorado governor enters 2020 presidential race
Girl, 2, killed in crash during police chase
NEW VIDEO: Police seek person of interest in cab driver murder
HUD executive moves into Queens complex
Delete your Instagram photos in JetBlue's contest
More TOP STORIES News