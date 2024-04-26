Firefighters battling massive fire on historic wooden pier in California

Pier originally built in 1888, has been destroyed twice before

OCEANSIDE, Calif. -- Firefighters in California are battling a massive blaze that broke out on Oceanside's historic wooden pier.

The fire was reported just after 3 p.m. local time Thursday.

According to officials, the fire started in a vacant building at the western end of the pier, which used to be a Ruby's Diner that shut down three years ago.

Aerial footage from the scene showed a large plume of smoke as fire-fighting boats shot water into the structure. Flames could be seen burning inside the building on an adjacent section of deck.

There's been no word of any injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Oceanside Fire Department has asked all residents to avoid the area as first responders work to extinguish the fire.

The pier was originally built in 1888 and has been destroyed twice before. It fell during a storm in 1890, then was rebuilt in 1896, but it was destroyed again in 1902.

A similar incident occurred on the Seal Beach Pier in 2016 when a fire ripped through another former Ruby's Diner building. That fire was caused by an electrical issue.