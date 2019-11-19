Society

Kids get first look at 5 new Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade floats

By Eyewitness News
MOONACHIE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Five new floats will take to the streets of New York City during the 93rd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade this year, and some lucky elementary school children in New Jersey were among the first to see the new floats.

The kids even got to tour the Macy's Parade Studio and see how the floats are created.

The five new floats include:
--Blue's Clues & You! by Nickelodeon
--The Brick-changer by The Lego Group
--Home Sweet Home by Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
--Rexy in the City by COACH
--Toy House of Marvelous Milestones by New York Life

More than 3.5 million people are expected to line the parade route and more than 50 million people are expected to watch the televised parade.

The Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade begins at 9 a.m. sharp on Thursday, November 28.


