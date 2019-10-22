jimmy carter

Former President Jimmy Carter hospitalized after fall

Former President Jimmy Carter listens to a question submitted by student during an annual Carter Town Hall held at Emory University Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

PLAINS, Ga. -- Former President Jimmy Carter has been hospitalized with a minor pelvic fracture after falling at his Plains, Georgia, home on Monday evening.

The Carter Center announced in a tweet Tuesday morning that he has been admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical center for observation.

He is said to be in good spirits and is looking forward to recovering at home.

The former president also fell earlier this month and required stitches, but went and helped build homes for Habitat for Humanity the next day.

Carter turned 95 earlier this month and is the oldest surviving president.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfalljimmy carteru.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JIMMY CARTER
Jimmy Carter 'feels fine' after fall that required stitches
Jimmy Carter claims Russia won Trump the White House
Former Pres. Jimmy Carter recovering after breaking hip
Jimmy Carter becomes longest living U.S. president of all time
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC DOT worker accidentally runs over coworker on UES
Shooting victim crashes while trying to drive self to hospital
Man driving car stabbed by pedestrian in NYC road rage incident
Ballroom shock: Top scoring duo goes home on DWTS
AccuWeather: Rain returns on Tuesday
School safety agent sprayed in face on Lower East Side
Man who escaped back of NYPD car arrested in UWS shooting
Show More
Ex-boyfriend convicted in correction officer's ambush murder
Teen arrested in Rutgers dorm room sex assault
NJ town could be in danger of losing full-service hospital
NJ teens accused of using racial slurs, urinating on girl
1 construction worker dead, 1 hurt in NYC wall collapse
More TOP STORIES News