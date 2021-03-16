Frontline worker gets new roof thanks to GAF, Morris Habitat for Humanity

Patricia Lopez and her family in Mine Hill have needed a new roof for quite some time.
Lopez works as a nurse's assistant at a Morris County hospital.
She has been on the frontlines, battling the COVID-19 pandemic for the past year, in addition to raising her young son by herself.
During this difficult and stressful time, she put the needs of others ahead of her own, despite having a roof that was in need of repair.
After learning of Lopez's story, GAF partnered with Morris Habitat for Humanity to give her a new roof.
"Habitat for Humanity is taking initiative to helping out somebody that is working on the frontline, someone who is in need by getting the materials and labor donated," said Danny Caivano, of GAF. "We are so happy to help."
GAF donated the roofing materials and the installation labor through its Roofing Academy students, who are currently enrolled in the company's two-week, tuition-free training program.
Some in the roofing industry and Habitat for Humanity have found a meaningful space to work in, to give back to healthcare workers, and this isn't their first run.
Last summer, several organizations helped replace this family's roof after their husband and father died from COVID.
