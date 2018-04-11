SOCIETY

New York City Girl Scout troop comprised of homeless members holds 1st cookie sale

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A special group of Girl Scouts in New York City are setting a lofty goal for themselves this cookie selling season.

Girl Scouts from Troop 6000, the city's first homeless shelter-based troop, are selling cookies for the first time and have set a goal of selling 6,000 boxes.

The girls, who all live in homeless shelters, have set up an exclusive cookie stand inside Kellogg's NYC, a cereal cafe located on East 17th Street in Union Square.

"The biggest impact that we see and when you talk to the girls you'll hear them say, is that they belong to something, they have a sisterhood within the other Girl Scouts," said Meredith Maskara of the Girl Scouts of Greater New York. "They talk to other girls who may be in their same situation who feel alone, and they feel like they have a stronger sense of community and belonging overall."

The members of Girl Scout Troop 6000 will be in front of Kellogg's NYC selling cookies through Friday, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The troop was established in March 2017 through a partnership between the city's Department of Homeless Services and the Girl Scouts of Greater New York.

