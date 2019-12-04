Society

'Giving Machines' launched in NYC for donations to those in need

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- There was a celebration of the spirit of giving Tuesday on the streets of Manhattan with the launch of the 'Giving Machines'.

A ribbon cutting ceremony for the machines was held near Lincoln Center on the Upper West Side.

Instead of buying snacks or soda, people can make donations to local and global charities.

Along with traditional gifts like clothing and art supplies, donors can also purchase livestock including sheep and chickens, polio vaccines, a reliable toilet for a school and even a portable "school-in-a-box" kit.

Donations can be made to charities like UNICEF USA, Wateraid and The West Side Campaign Against Hunger.

Items cost between $5 and $200.

After donors make their purchase, the Giving Machine dispenses a postcard featuring an image and description of their donation.

Located in 10 cities across the country and around the world, the Giving Machines are part of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' #LightTheWorld campaign.

