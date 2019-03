Portions of Hudson Yards development open in Manhattan

WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Portions of the Hudson Yards development opened Friday, offering an experience of culture, art, and commerce all in one place.For years there wasn't much of a reason to visit this far west section of Midtown, there were only train yards there, but now it's a brand new city.This new neighborhood between Hell's Kitchen and Chelsea opened Friday, starting with a ceremonial ribbon cutting.Once completed, the development is expected to offer an economic jolt to Midtown with 40,000 new workers there occupying eight million square feet of office space.There's a recently-opened 7 train station, a new park, two residential buildings, 25 restaurants, and 100 new stores, anchored by Neiman Marcus."We tried to think about how New Yorkers use Manhattan and give them something a little better than what they're used to," said Jay Cross, President, Hudson Yards.RELATED: Take a walking tour of the new Hudson Yards "We have brought the leading brands in each category all under one roof," said Etsy Ottensoser, Director of Retail. "We've created a shopping destination like no other."The artistic centerpiece of Hudson Yards is called "The Vessel."It features 154 flights of stairs totaling about a mile in length. It offers stunning views of the city.It is free to the public, but you do need a ticket.----------