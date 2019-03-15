Portions of Hudson Yards development open in Manhattan

For years there wasn't much of a reason to visit this far west section of Midtown, there were only train yards there, but now it's a brand new city.
This new neighborhood between Hell's Kitchen and Chelsea opened Friday, starting with a ceremonial ribbon cutting.
WATCH Friday's complete opening ceremony
Once completed, the development is expected to offer an economic jolt to Midtown with 40,000 new workers there occupying eight million square feet of office space.
There's a recently-opened 7 train station, a new park, two residential buildings, 25 restaurants, and 100 new stores, anchored by Neiman Marcus.
"We tried to think about how New Yorkers use Manhattan and give them something a little better than what they're used to," said Jay Cross, President, Hudson Yards.
RELATED: Take a walking tour of the new Hudson Yards
"We have brought the leading brands in each category all under one roof," said Etsy Ottensoser, Director of Retail. "We've created a shopping destination like no other."
The artistic centerpiece of Hudson Yards is called "The Vessel."
It features 154 flights of stairs totaling about a mile in length. It offers stunning views of the city.
It is free to the public, but you do need a ticket.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube