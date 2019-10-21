HBO set to release documentary chronicling the cultural impact of The Apollo Theater
New York, NY -- The soul of American culture, The Apollo Theater has a rich 85 year history of showcasing new talent and famous artists. The HBO documentary, "The Apollo" chronicles the legacy of the New York City landmark. The Apollo Theater's Executive Producer, Kamilah Forbes stopped by Here and Now to discuss the documentary and fill us in on the encore engagement of Ta-Nehisi Coates' "Between The World and Me".
Related topics:
societyhere and now
societyhere and now
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News