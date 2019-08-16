Society

Help find rightful owner of wedding ring found in New Rochelle

NEW YORK (WABC) -- 7 On Your Side wants to reunite the rightful owner or family with a lost wedding ring.

A viewer sent Nina Pineda and her team a letter with the ring they found in New Rochelle.

The ring is engraved with a date and initials of a couple.

Anyone who knows who the ring belongs to should reach out to Nina in the form below to help get the ring back to its rightful owner.

