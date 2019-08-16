NEW YORK (WABC) -- 7 On Your Side wants to reunite the rightful owner or family with a lost wedding ring.
A viewer sent Nina Pineda and her team a letter with the ring they found in New Rochelle.
The ring is engraved with a date and initials of a couple.
Anyone who knows who the ring belongs to should reach out to Nina in the form below to help get the ring back to its rightful owner.
----------
SHARE YOUR STORY
Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!
Email 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com, or contact Nina on her Facebook page or tweet her at Twitter @7OnYourSideNY! You can also call the 7 On Your Side Hotline at 917-260-7697 or fill out the form below.
Help find rightful owner of wedding ring found in New Rochelle
