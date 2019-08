Help find rightful owner of wedding ring found in New Rochelle

NEW YORK (WABC) -- 7 On Your Side wants to reunite the rightful owner or family with a lost wedding ring.A viewer sent Nina Pineda and her team a letter with the ring they found in New Rochelle.The ring is engraved with a date and initials of a couple.Anyone who knows who the ring belongs to should reach out to Nina in the form below to help get the ring back to its rightful owner.----------Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!Email, or contact Nina on her Facebook page or tweet her at Twitter @7OnYourSideNY ! You can also call the 7 On Your Side Hotline ator fill out the form below.