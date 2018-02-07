SOCIETY

Here and Now: African Burial Ground National Monument

EMBED </>More Videos

Here and Now on February 12, 2017: African Burial Ground National Monument (WABC)

NEW YORK --
In 1991, a 17th or 18th-century burial ground for both free and enslaved Africans was rediscovered in Lower Manhattan during a construction project. Today this sacred ground is the African Burial Ground National Historic Monument, a place that sheds new light on history of New York City and, perhaps even more specifically, on the history of black people in New York.

Michael Frazier, the historian for the African Burial Ground National Monument joined us on Here and Now to talk about why the site is so important.

Kevin Young- Director of the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture talks about what the museum offers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyblack history monthblack history
SOCIETY
Residents say trash can removal not helping litter problem
Women denied job after company says they have 'ghetto' names
Video: NYPD officer pulls over little driver, captures hearts
Man dedicates himself to teaching phys ed to kids with special needs
Controversy over high school dance team photo with police
More Society
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
More News