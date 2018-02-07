Here and Now: African Burial Ground National Monument

In 1991, a 17th or 18th-century burial ground for both free and enslaved Africans was rediscovered in Lower Manhattan during a construction project. Today this sacred ground is the African Burial Ground National Historic Monument, a place that sheds new light on history of New York City and, perhaps even more specifically, on the history of black people in New York.Michael Frazier, the historian for the African Burial Ground National Monument joined us on Here and Now to talk about why the site is so important.Kevin Young- Director of the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture talks about what the museum offers.