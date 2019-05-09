Hilary Duff gets engaged to Matthew Koma, flaunts impressive ring on Instagram

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5287836" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Just days before Mother's Day, comedian Amy Schumer and husband Chris Fischer have welcomed their first child.

NEW YORK -- Hilary Duff is getting married!The "Lizzie McGuire" actress announced her engagement on Instagram Thursday morning, writing that now-fiancé Matthew Koma "asked me to be his wife." She posted a selfie of the two smiling as she flaunted her engagement ring.Koma, a musician, posted a picture of himself kissing Duff, describing her as "my best friend."Duff and Koma welcomed a baby girl, Banks Violet Bair, on Oct. 25, 2018. She also has a son from a previous marriage.Duff's recent acting credits include the film "The Haunting of Sharon Tate" and the TV Land series "Younger." She's also repeatedly hinted in recent interviews that a "Lizzie McGuire" reboot could be in the works. Duff starred for three years on Disney Channel sitcom and film in the early 2000s.