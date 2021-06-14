coronavirus new york city

'Hometown Heroes Parade' will honor New York City's frontline workers

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Honoring frontline workers: de Blasio announces 'Hometown Heroes Parade' in NYC

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City will pay tribute to the first responders who got the city through the coronavirus pandemic with a parade called "The Hometown Heroes Parade" on July 7.

"I said the first parade back, the first true large parade back in New York City will be one to celebrate the heroes in the fight against COVID," Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

"It's going to be an example of the great tradition of ticker-tape parades, ticker-tape parades up the Canyon of Heroes, they've happened for generations, but this one is going to have a special spirit to it a special heart and soul because it's about celebrating every day New Yorkers who did something so heroic and need our thanks," de Blasio said.

The mayor said among others, there will be floats featuring:
- Healthcare workers
- First responders
- Educators
- Municipal workers
- Transportation workers
- Grocery and bodega workers
- Delivery workers

Mayor de Blasio said the groups represent, "All of the essential workers who made it happen and kept it together in New York."

"We'll always remember the pain and tragedy of COVID, no one is going to ever forget those we lost and what families are still going through, but we need a day to celebrate the heroism of everyday New Yorkers," the mayor said.



He added that this parade will be one that people will never forget.

"A parade you will remember for the rest of your life, to celebrate people who are true New York City heroes who did something for the ages," he said.

MORE NEWS: 7 On Your Side: Delivery sends heavy truck tires rolling down stairs, causing hundreds in damage
EMBED More News Videos

It gave new meaning to a FedEx 'drop off' after a deliveryman sent a shipment of two heavy truck tires rolling down steep stairs, causing hundreds in damage. Then, the homeowner di



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE





Mask guidance in the Tri-State area
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthparadehospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Updates: Novavax reports 90% effectiveness with its 2-shot vaccine
NYC senior centers reopen for indoor activities
COVID Updates: Hospital can force workers to get vaccinated, judge says
COVID Vaccine Updates: Disney World to lift some mask mandates next week
TOP STORIES
NYC looks for solutions to Washington Square Park violence
Reports of filthy subway cars further degrade mass transit conditions
AccuWeather Alert: Storm watches, warnings in effect
Eyewitness News viewer helps get carjacked poodle back home
Vaccinated visitors soon can take off masks at Disney World
Innocent newlywed killed in alleged NJ road rage crash; Teen charged
Black bear found dead with large open wound in NYC parking lot
Show More
Tropical depression in Atlantic expected to become Tropical Storm Bill
Dance program sparks joy while teaching cultural diversity
Girl, 15, killed by lightning strike at beach while swimming on vacation
Kitten falls out of wall, 15 more cats found
IRS says it's working 'as fast as possible' after tax refund delays
More TOP STORIES News