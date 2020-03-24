Society

Great American Takeout encourages Americans to support local restaurants during coronavirus pandemic

As restaurants around the country scale back their operations to take-out and delivery only to comply with social-distancing requirements, a new social media campaign encourages those who can do so to continue supporting local eateries.

It's called the Great American Takeout, and it encourages Americans to order pick-up or delivery orders from local restaurants on Tuesday, March 24, and beyond to support local jobs and to help the restaurant community stay afloat through the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak

In addition to local restaurants in cities around the country, larger chains like Panera Bread, Noodles & Company, Modern Market, Tocaya Organica, The Coffee Bean & Tea Lea, Torchy's Tacos, Chevys Fresh Mex and The Habit Burger Grill have also thrown their weight behind the movement.

Many are also offering free or discounted delivery to encourage the public to participate while also abiding by social-distancing recommendations.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybusinessfoodcoronavirusrestaurants
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuomo warns coronavirus accelerating 'like a bullet train'
Trump wants US 'opened up and just raring to go by Easter'
Death toll hits 44 in New Jersey as cases surpass 3,600
NYPD begins enforcing social distancing as cases rise
Doctor who contracted Ebola: 'I FEAR COVID-19'
NY cases skyrocket; Cuomo warns of 'astronomical' need
Workers at 4 NY Shop Rite locations test positive for COVID-19
Show More
Tips for renters, homeowners worried about making payments
Man dies, wife critical after ingesting additive to prevent virus
Coronavirus fears high among NYC homeless amid pandemic
Warmer weather, humidity and the coronavirus
Suffolk Co. DA tests positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News