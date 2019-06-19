Society

Hundreds demand rainbow flag be flown in front of town hall in Wyckoff

By Eyewitness News
WYCKOFF, New Jersey (WABC) -- A pride flag is at the center of a growing controversy in a town in New Jersey.

Hundreds of residents are demanding that the rainbow flag be flown in the Bergen County town of Wyckoff.

The issue was debated Tuesday night after the mayor said no to flying the symbol of the gay rights movement.

There are three flagpoles outside the Wyckoff town hall. The council agreed on the American flag and others supporting POWs and soldiers killed in action.

Erica Kao wants the township to fly the pride flag, a symbol in support of the LGBTQ community, in front of the town hall during June, which is Pride Month.

She has two young daughters.

"I want them to live in a town where they feel loved and welcomed no matter what their sexual orientation is," said Kao.

On Tuesday night the town council heard from residents, many with strong views on the pride flag.

"It is a life preserver, it is a beacon of hope that there are people out there who accept me," said one resident. "To this day, 30 years after coming out myself, I look at it and it comforts me."

"The flag at its core represents compassion, diversity and inclusion," said another resident. "I think it speaks volumes about the values of the few community members who find that to be a divisive message."

But the council is worried that if they allow the gay pride flag to fly there, it creates what lawyers call a public forum, a place where anyone can give any message, even hate speech.

There was some discussion Tuesday night about raising the rainbow flag at another city-owned property.

But most of the people at the meeting wanted it raised at town hall where people can see it. No decision was made.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywyckoffbergen countyrainbowlgbtqpride monthflags
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shootings at 2 locations in Newark leave 1 dead, 6 wounded
VIDEO: Great White Shark shocks fishermen off Jersey Shore
Over 16.5 tons of cocaine worth $1 billion seized at port
LI lawmakers call for federal help to clean contaminated water
Toxicology test planned for NYC woman who died in Dominican Republic
Son charged in reputed mobster's murder at NYC McDonald's
Trump kicks off 2020 campaign at Orlando rally
Show More
Victim in New Jersey home explosion dies from injuries
Police arrest man suspected of randomly punching MTA worker
Realistic doll thought to be dead baby spurs crime scene
Mayor selects Minneapolis housing CEO as new head of NYCHA
AccuWeather: More rain for Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News