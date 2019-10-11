Society

Jon Bon Jovi visits shelter in Camden, New Jersey on World Homeless Day

CAMDEN, New Jersey -- Jon Bon Jovi spent World Homeless Day by visiting the grand open house of New Jersey shelter he's been sponsoring for years.

Joseph's House in Camden has been expanded and renovated, and the facility can now accept up to 90 guests each night.

There is also a bigger dining room and storage space for those who need to keep personal belongings on-site.

The shelter also provides case management, employment, and housing service, as well as counseling for mental health and addiction.

Jon Bon Jovi has been a key donor of Joseph's House since 2014.

World Homeless Day was recognized on Thursday.

Related topics:
societycamden countyshelterentertainmenthomelessjon bon jovi
