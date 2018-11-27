Comedian and actor Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish celebrated the first birthday of their son Kenzo with a big party this past weekend.But the theme isn't sitting well with some on social media, who accuse the "Jumanji" star of cultural appropriation.The party theme was "Cowboys and Indians."Parrish posted photographs from the festivities on Instagram, featuring guests wearing Native American blankets and cowboy hats.Critics say it was insensitive, especially given the party's proximity to Thanksgiving.Neither Hart nor Parrish have responded to the backlash.----------