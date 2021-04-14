ABC News

Kimberly Godwin named president of ABC News, becoming 1st Black executive to run major US broadcast newsroom

ABC News has named news veteran Kimberly Godwin as its new president, the first Black executive to run one of America's major broadcast network newsrooms. (ABC/Heidi Gutman)

NEW YORK -- ABC News has named news veteran Kimberly Godwin as its new president, the first Black executive to run one of America's major broadcast network newsrooms, Peter Rice, chairman of Disney General Entertainment Content, announced in a statement Wednesday.

Godwin joins ABC News with 35 years of newsroom experience, most recently at CBS where she was second-in-command as executive vice president of news.

"I have immense respect and admiration for ABC News," Godwin said in a statement. "As the most trusted brand in news, they are to be commended for the extraordinary work and dedication of the journalists, producers, executives and their teams across the organization. I am honored to take on this stewardship and excited for what we will achieve together."

Godwin will be taking over in May for James Goldston, who announced in January that he planned to step down after seven years as president.

At CBS, she helped developed and oversaw the CBS News Race & Culture Unit and CBS Village, a multiplatform franchise to highlight content about diverse groups. She was recognized in 2020 by the National Association of Black Journalists and the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University with the Ida B. Wells Award for her work in advocating for coverage of communities of color.

Before her career for network news, Godwin worked at local stations in top markets, including New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, Philadelphia and Cleveland.

"Kim is an instinctive and admired executive whose unique experiences, strengths and strategic vision made her the ideal choice to lead the outstanding team at ABC News and build on their incredible success," Rice said.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC News and this station.

CNN Wire contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyabc newsrace in america
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC NEWS
Coinbase goes public in 'watershed event' for cryptocurrency
1 dead, 12 missing after 190-foot boat capsizes off Gulf Coast
Officer 'ambushed,' shot at traffic stop; suspect in custody
Bernie Madoff, who ran the world's largest Ponzi scheme, is dead
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: Moderna to seek full FDA vaccine approval
Woman gunned down on NYC street, boyfriend hits suspect with car
LIVE: CDC advisers discuss how to handle J&J vaccine going forward
Woman's body found in car trunk during traffic stop
Minnesota cop will be charged in shooting of Daunte Wright
Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff dies in prison at 82
Former 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood comes out as gay
Show More
Manhunt after cop shot and woman killed for truck ends with arrest
Biden to pull troops from Afghanistan, end longest US war
What does it mean if you've had the J&J vaccine?
Expert blames George Floyd's death on heart rhythm problem: LIVE COVERAGE
Kristin Smart killed during 1996 rape attempt, DA says
More TOP STORIES News