Knicks hold 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb to honor fallen firefighters

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- On Sunday, the New York Knicks held their second annual Memorial Stair Climb to honor firefighters lost on September 11th.343 people took part in the event at Madison Square Garden - including Eyewitness News Meteorologist Amy Freeze. 343 is to represent each member of the FDNY who died on 9/11.Each person climbed the equivalent of 110 flights of stairs to represent the height of the fallen Twin Towers.Sunday's event comes after two retired firefighters recently died from 9/11-related illnesses.Thousands have fallen ill following their recent recovery efforts at Ground ZeroThe event raised $50,000 for the families of fallen firefighters.----------