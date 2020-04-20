LEVITTOWN, Long Island (WABC) -- A woman on Long Island turned 94-years-old, and police and firefighters made sure everybody heard about it.
There were sirens, compliments of Levittown volunteer firefighters and Nassau County police - and it was all for Mercedes Quinn.
The newly 94-year-old has been a member of the Levittown Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary for 69 years.
Long Island firefighters turn on sirens for 94-year-old's birthday parade
