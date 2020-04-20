Society

Long Island firefighters turn on sirens for 94-year-old's birthday parade

By Eyewitness News
LEVITTOWN, Long Island (WABC) -- A woman on Long Island turned 94-years-old, and police and firefighters made sure everybody heard about it.

There were sirens, compliments of Levittown volunteer firefighters and Nassau County police - and it was all for Mercedes Quinn.

The newly 94-year-old has been a member of the Levittown Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary for 69 years.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylevittownnassau countysocial distancingparadebirthdayfirefighters
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 found dead at same NYC hotel over weekend: FDNY
Days after Twitter jabs, Trump thanks, compliments Cuomo
Man posing as officer kills 16 in Canada shooting
Dog rescued after owner admitted to hospital for COVID-19
Data indicates NY has passed "the high point"
AccuWeather: Clouds stick around Monday
Police kill gunman who hijacked Dallas-area bus: officials
Show More
Trump, coronavirus task force holds daily press briefing
Nursing home deaths represent 25% of all COVID-19 fatalities in NY
Final salute for beloved LI sergeant who died of COVID-19
NJ worker dies after falling into naval ship manhole
Harlem church loses 9 members to COVID-19 in last 30 days
More TOP STORIES News