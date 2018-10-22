The Mega Millions jackpot is now a staggering $1.6 billion, with odds of winning 1 in nearly 303 million.One hamlet on Long Island is trying to raise their odds by pooling their money together in hopes of winning big, while also trying to help a good cause.They worked with just the light of a lantern at the front of Jen Birens' driveway in Old Bethpage Monday night and no one seemed to mind the chilly weather."We're raising money to help find a cure for cancer," one boy said.Jen is using the Mega Millions jackpot to lure people in to donate money to cancer research. If they win the lottery, everyone splits it."They give ten dollars for the lottery and then two dollars goes to Relay For Life," said Jen.Relay For Life is a group that funnels money to cancer research and it's not hard to find people eager to help that cause."That's very nice of her, she's a good person," said one resident."Well, my grandpa died before I could meet him, of cancer, so I wanted to raise a little money so other kids don't experience what I did," teenager Alison Bedell said."It gives a better feeling in your heart that you're not just doing it for the money or for anything like that," said Birens.. "We're doing the lottery, but on the other hand more importantly is for Relay For Life and to help cure cancer."This is all new for Birens. She's only been organizing this in the last few days and has no idea how much she'll end up raising.You can watch the Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night right before Eyewitness News at 11.----------