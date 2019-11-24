Little Italy decorated to look like 1975 for 'The Irishman'

LITTLE ITALY, Manhattan (WABC) -- In Little Italy, they are spreading the word about the film 'The Irishman.'The neighborhood now looks as you would expect it did in 1975 when Jimmy Hoffa disappeared.There are fliers asking for information on his whereabouts, plus newspapers detailing the latest on the case.Classic cars and phone booths also fill the streets.Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci star in the film.----------