NYC marks 1 year since murder of George Floyd with solemn observances, protests

By Eyewitness News
1 year since George Floyd murder observed today in NYC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The life of George Floyd - and his death seen on video around the world - will be remembered and acknowledged today in New York City and across the country.

A full day of protests are scheduled for Tuesday marking one year since the murder of Floyd during an arrest in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Floyd's family says despite the conviction of former officer Derek Chauvin, they are calling on the fight for justice to continue.

"How can I be numb, and I'm trying to help with the youth of today?" said Floyd's brother Terrence, who lives in Brooklyn. "We got the verdict, we are waiting for others. But keep it peaceful."

9 a.m.
Mayoral candidate Shaun Donovan joining clergy, Black Lives Matter activists, and the Crisis Action Center to march to the Holland Tunnel shortly after 9 a.m.

Donovan was arrested during that protest. The arrest was captured on video by NewsCopter 7 overhead.
Mayoral candidate Shaun Donovan was arrested during a protest marking one year since the murder of George Floyd.


Port Authority police are aware they will attempt to block the tunnel, as protesters have done in the past.

Donovan was later released from police custody at the 1st Precinct in Lower Manhattan. He was charged with blocking vehicle traffic, and was issued a summons.

Five people were arrested in this protest.

Another protest set to get underway at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn this evening.

That protest, expected to begin at 5 p.m., is being organized by several groups who are calling for more police reform here in the city.

ALSO READ: George Floyd rally held in New York City Sunday
A rally for George Floyd was held in New York City on Sunday to mark one year since his death.



Meantime, Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to take a knee at the National Action Network observance scheduled in Harlem tonight.

"We will continue to fight injustice wherever it creeps its ugly head across this country," said the National Action Network's Derek Perkinson.

The local events are taking place on the same day that the family of George Floyd is set to meet privately with President Biden at the White House this afternoon.

"He wanted this meeting to be private in order to have a real conversation and preserve that with the family," said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki of President Biden. "He has a genuine relationship with them. And the courage and grace of this family, and especially his daughter Gianna Floyd, has really stuck with the President, as you have seen him talk about Kelly and others, many times over the past several months."

NYPD reflects on handling George Floyd protests 1 year later
Tuesday marks one year since the murder of George Floyd and the NYPD is reflecting both on how they handled last year's protests that followed and how they have changed their ways.

'Turning mourning into dancing': Festival to remember George Floyd
The intersection where George Floyd took his final breaths was to be transformed Tuesday into an outdoor festival exactly one year after his murder, with food, children's activities and a long list of musical performers.

"We're going to be turning mourning into dancing," rapper Nur-D tweeted. "We're going to be celebrating 365 days of strength in the face of injustice."

RELATED: Marches held on Long Island to mark first anniversary of George Floyd's murder
Marches were held on Saturday to mark the first anniversary of George Floyd's murder - which is on Tuesday.



