Local VFW hall on Long Island in need of help to avoid closing permanently

By
Local VFW hall in need of help to avoid closing permanently

BRENTWOOD, New York (WABC) -- There is a new effort underway on Long Island to save a VFW hall that has fallen into severe disrepair.

The pandemic has stalled efforts to raise money to fix the hall and it's now in danger of being shut down for good.

"When I came here, these guys embraced me, and they said to me, 'Sabrina don't worry about that, you want to hear my story,'" Commander Sabrina Lacy said.

For many veterans, the building has been a lifesaver and it's how they survive at home after surviving a deployment.

"I feel heartache because I don't want this place to close," Lacy said.



The VFW 6431 closed during the pandemic and has no rental income.

On Thursday afternoon, Congressman Andrew Garbarino, entrepreneur Brock Pierce and a group of local veterans made a public plea to raise money for repairs.

"We need to make sure that these places can reopen, that they are safe for veterans, that they can provide that sort of outlet that they need so they are not stuck at home alone," Garbarino said.

They say $60,000 to $100,000 is needed for a new roof, $40,000 to $60,000 is needed for interior damage and that doesn't include the parking lot and grounds.

"I'm here to contribute financially as needed, as much as needed, and I call upon you for your support," Pierce said.

It's a cause and a calling for Lacy.

"I want this place to be fixed up and ready for when they come back with their ailments, and when they need somewhere to come and someone to trust," she said.

