Meet Long Island's psychic sisters who connect locals to late loved ones

By Alex Ciccarone
STONY BROOK, Long Island (WABC) -- Linda West and Jolene Paterson have always had their psychic abilities for as long as they can remember.

Now, in their tenth year of reading people together, they continue to provide their spiritual intuition across the country as the "Psychic Sisters".

They conduct private and group readings where they scan the room for visuals and memories from spirits. The sisters can then connect with loved ones from the other side.

"To be a medium you have to be compassionate, you have to understand what the other person is going through," said West. "It's not a gift, it's an ability, just like anybody else has an ability."

The Psychic Sisters love that they get to work together every day providing this service to people who are struggling with the loss of a loved one, and feel it's important to give them the closure.

"If a client comes here for a reading and they leave here feeling better than they did when they walked in, then we've done our job," said Paterson.

