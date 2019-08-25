Major announcement Monday expected to fix Newark's water crisis

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A major announcement is expected to fix Newark's water crisis of high lead levels. This comes as community activists spent Sunday handing out water to residents.Catherine Serrano went to the National Action Network to get a few cases with her children."I don't want them to be harmed by this. I'd rather drink the water and give them the bottled water. I'll drink the faucet water," she said.Critics feel Mayor Ras Baraka is one of many who have dropped the ball, and continues to do so.On Monday, Mayor Baraka, along with governor Phil Murphy, is set to make a big announcement, billed as a 'permanent remedy' for the city's water issue. The Mayor would not answer any questions about what the remedy entails.Reverend Al Sharpton admits he asked the Mayor not to address the media."I think the mayor has to answer questions, but this is not the forum to do it," Sharpton said.----------