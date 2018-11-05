Delta is apologizing after a passenger says he found dog feces all over his plane seat.Matthew Meehan was traveling from Atlanta to Miami when he encountered the mess."It was feces, and it was everywhere. It was on my seat. It was on the floor. My feet were in it," Meehan said. "Words can't even describe how awful it was."He says when he asked for help, the flight crew only gave him two paper towels, and a small bottle of Bombay Sapphire.It wasn't until a handful of passengers complained that someone cleaned part of the mess.Delta offered a refund and additional compensation, and has promised a full investigation. Meehan says he has been contacted by lawyers offering to take the case.----------