SAN FRANCISCO -- A Northern California man is on a quest to run for charity. Forty-four-year-old Brendan Watkins is attempting the "Triple 8 Quest." It involves finishing eight marathons in eight consecutive days.
Watkins works at Stanford Children's Health in Palo Alto. During the "Triple 8 Quest," he is fundraising for the Lucile Packard Children's Fund, which provides care for children and expectant mothers. He has already raised about $4,000.
Watkins wrote in a blog post that he finished his first marathon on Monday in Auckland, New Zealand. He ran 26.2 miles in three hours and 45 minutes. By the end of the quest, he will have run on all seven continents around the world.
California man on quest to run 8 marathons around the world for charity
