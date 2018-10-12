SOCIETY

Matthew Shepard to be interred at Washington National Cathedral 20 years after murder

Matthew Shepard in an undated family photo. (CNN Newsource/Matthew Shepard Foundation)

WASHINGTON --
Twenty years after he was brutally murdered in a homophobic hate crime, Matthew Shepard will be interred at the Washington National Cathedral.

October 12 marks 20 years since the 21-year-old openly gay college student died.

On October 6, 1998, Shepard, a student at the University of Wyoming, was driven out to a rural area and was robbed, pistol-whipped, tied to a fence and left to die in near-freezing temperatures.

Shepard was discovered by a cyclist 18 hours later, still tied to the fence and in a coma. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, but he died six days later due to the severity of his injuries.

Shepard's family said in a statement that the Cathedral was chosen as Matthew's final resting place because he loved the Episcopal Church and felt welcomed by it in Wyoming.

"For the past 20 years, we have shared Matt's story with the world," Shepard's mother Judy said in the statement. "It's reassuring to know he now will rest in a sacred spot where folks can come to reflect on creating a safer, kinder world."

Shepard's October 26 interment will be preceded by a service to celebrate his young life, which will be presided over by the Right Rev. V. Gene Robinson, the first openly gay bishop in the Episcopal Church.

Shepard will be one of about 200 people to have been interred in the Cathedral over the past century, officials said.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhate crimemurderfuneralmemorialgaylgbtqlgbtu.s. & worldWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
The line to the British throne
Runner is 1st athlete with cerebral palsy to sign with Nike
Postal Service proposes hike in first-class stamp to 55 cents
Woman calls police on black man babysitting white children
More Society
Top Stories
NJ basketball coach accused of distributing child porn
Princess Eugenie wedding photos: Kate, Meghan and more
5 doctors among 10 arrested in NYC prescription drug bust
11-year-old boy robbed by man who befriended him on subway
NYPD: Man sneaks into woman's NYC apartment, rapes her
Suspect beat man in head with object in Central Park
AccuWeather Alert: Tropical Storm Michael affecting NY area
37-year-old man killed by wrong-way sanitation truck
Show More
Ryan Lochte counseled for alcohol use, lawyer says
Hurricane Michael: 11 dead, including 11-year-old girl
Mega Millions jackpot surges to $548M for Friday drawing
Arrest made in hit-and-run death of NJ vice-principal
NJ murder suspect added to FBI's Ten Most Wanted List
More News