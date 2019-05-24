Society

Sea service members re-enlist, receive promotions at ceremony at 9/11 Memorial

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) -- It was a proud moment in Lower Manhattan Friday for sea service members and their families.

As part of Fleet Week, and with the 9/11 Memorial serving as a poignant backdrop, a group of brave men and women re-enlisted and another group received promotions.

Adm. Christopher W. Grady, Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, presided over the ceremony.

Re-enlistment ceremonies celebrate service members' renewed commitment to uniformed military service.

The re-enlistees agree to additional years of military service.

Promotees gain a promotion in rank, which includes increased responsibility and pay and an extended service requirement.

