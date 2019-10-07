Society

Mom shocked after dad shaves baby's head while she's sleeping

VISALIA, Calif. -- A California mom left her baby daughter in the care of the child's father so she could get some much-need sleep.

Jasmin Aileen Valero didn't expect to wake up to find her daughter's head had been shaved.

Footage of Valero's shocked reaction to finding out baby Jazlyn was now bald went viral on Twitter. The video shows her gasping in disbelief while Jazlyn's dad, Joshua Luevanoz, chuckles away.

Valero captioned her tweet, "The one time I ask him to watch her so I can sleep in." She later said, "In many Mexican families it is tradition to cut babies' hair at a young age so their hair can grow thicker and nicer."

Valero said she and Jazlyn's father agreed they weren't going to do that ... until the day she was woken up with that surprise.

On the bright side, Jazlyn seems unfazed by the haircut. "Always such a happy baby," Valero said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhairparentingviral videohair stylingbuzzworthybabyabc7 originals
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
At least 4 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brooklyn
Strong winds blamed for collapse of house under construction on LI
26 arrested after protesters throw red paint on bull statue
NY pastor accused of decades-old sex abuse of a child
Community radio station WBAI ends local operations
Groom sexually assaulted wife's bridesmaid, police say
NJ teacher, water polo coach accused of groping sleeping students
Show More
3 homeless men killed in their sleep in NYC identified
9 NJ cities listed in 50 most miserable cities in US, report says
Man sentenced for teacher's fatal stabbing in pigeon-feeding fight
Woman fatally shot while making DoorDash delivery in NJ
Yankees eye sweep of Twins ahead of ALDS Game 3
More TOP STORIES News