NEW YORK (WABC) -- We're celebrating an MTA worker who went the extra mile to help a paratransit rider during last week's snowstorm.
Superintendent Nadya Reinoso is a frontline team member with the MTA's paratransit Access-a-Ride command center.
During the storm, she took a call from a concerned son whose father was having cell phone issues.
The father had a ride scheduled, but couldn't be reached.
Reinoso and her team helped track him down got him safely where he needed to go.
While snowstorms can be nerve-racking, Paratransit riders are so fortunate to have a support team that will help resolve stressful situations calmly, quickly, and with care.
We thank Reinoso and her team for such hard work and dedication. They are truly Paratransit heroes!
RELATED: MTA Hero rescues woman's ring from vent near Grand Central Terminal
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
MTA Hero Nadya Reinoso helps paratransit rider during snow storm
MTA HERO
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More