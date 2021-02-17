mta hero

MTA Hero Nadya Reinoso helps paratransit rider during snow storm

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- We're celebrating an MTA worker who went the extra mile to help a paratransit rider during last week's snowstorm.

Superintendent Nadya Reinoso is a frontline team member with the MTA's paratransit Access-a-Ride command center.

During the storm, she took a call from a concerned son whose father was having cell phone issues.

The father had a ride scheduled, but couldn't be reached.

Reinoso and her team helped track him down got him safely where he needed to go.

While snowstorms can be nerve-racking, Paratransit riders are so fortunate to have a support team that will help resolve stressful situations calmly, quickly, and with care.

We thank Reinoso and her team for such hard work and dedication. They are truly Paratransit heroes!

