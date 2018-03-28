Musician plays flute during brain stimulation surgery

HOUSTON, Texas --A patient at a Texas hospital underwent surgery on her brain with her favorite musical instrument in hand: the flute.
Anna Henry was wide awake while doctors performed a deep brain stimulation procedure at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston. Henry suffers from a hereditary problem with tremors.
During surgery, she tested her ability to play the flute by giving surgeons a concert.
The procedure could help reduce her problem with tremors by 50 to 90 percent.
