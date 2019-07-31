Society

Muslim woman says she was discriminated against by MTA agents

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A Muslim woman says she was discriminated against by two MTA agents at Penn Station.

Leitoya Dixon says that on May 7, she asked the agents for helping finding her Long Island Rail Road train.

She says one of them ignored her, so she went to another agent to ask for help, and says he had a shocking response.

"He just looked at me," she said. "And I said 'Sir, can you please answer my question'. I started shaking my head. I said 'Sir, I really want to go home'. He said 'I don't answer questions from people who look like you.' And I immediately started looking at him in a daze and in shock."

Dixon ended up missing her train.

The New York Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic relations has filed a discrimination complaint against the MTA with New York City's Human Rights Commission.

LIRR spokesperson Liz Gutierrez released the following statement:
"This allegation, if true, is repugnant and we immediately launched an investigation as the conduct does not align with the values of the MTA or New York. Our employees are trained to treat all customers equally and with the utmost respect and professionalism."

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citymuslimsdiscrimination
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crews search for 18-year-old missing swimmer in Queens
Boom of crane partially collapses onto NYC building
NJ State Troopers, pedestrians struck by dump truck
AccuWeather Alert: Threat of heavy afternoon storms
Hero MTA operator stops train, helps suicidal woman on tracks
Debates: Sanders, Warren clash with moderates over 'Medicare for All'
EXCLUSIVE: NYPD body cam video records shooting, dramatic chase
Show More
Man learns mom's body sold to military, detonated
NJ man with dementia missing in Great Smoky Mountains
How to protect yourself from the Capital One security breach
Woman charged in murder-for-hire plot against ex's mother, daughter
Hours-old newborn baby found abandoned in Upper Darby, Pa.
More TOP STORIES News