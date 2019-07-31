Muslim woman says she was discriminated against by MTA agents

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A Muslim woman says she was discriminated against by two MTA agents at Penn Station.Leitoya Dixon says that on May 7, she asked the agents for helping finding her Long Island Rail Road train.She says one of them ignored her, so she went to another agent to ask for help, and says he had a shocking response."He just looked at me," she said. "And I said 'Sir, can you please answer my question'. I started shaking my head. I said 'Sir, I really want to go home'. He said 'I don't answer questions from people who look like you.' And I immediately started looking at him in a daze and in shock."Dixon ended up missing her train.The New York Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic relations has filed a discrimination complaint against the MTA with New York City's Human Rights Commission.LIRR spokesperson Liz Gutierrez released the following statement:"This allegation, if true, is repugnant and we immediately launched an investigation as the conduct does not align with the values of the MTA or New York. Our employees are trained to treat all customers equally and with the utmost respect and professionalism."----------