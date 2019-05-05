These are the must-read stories from the weekend

Shooting in New Jersey leaves 1 dead, 4 wounded
Here's a look at some of the other must-read stories from the weekend.
Country House wins Kentucky Derby after first finisher disqualified
This year's Kentucky Derby ended in controversy, after Maximum Security led all the way on Saturday, only to become the first winner disqualified for interference in the race's 145-year history. After a long wait, Long shot Country House was declared the winner.
Police: Man gropes 10-year-old girl on MTA bus
Police in New York City are searching for the man who they say groped a 10-year-old girl on an MTA bus in Manhattan.
Queens DA Richard Brown dies at 86
Richard Brown, who served 28 years as Queens District Attorney and was re-elected six times, died at the age of 86. He had been scheduled to step down in June to health problems associated with Parkinson's Disease.
Lincoln Center celebrates its 60th birthday
Lincoln Center is a jewel in the middle of Manhattan, but talent came from all around the city for its 60th birthday party Saturday.
