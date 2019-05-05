These are the must-read stories from the weekend

Flavien Prat rides Country House, left, to the finish line during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Louisville, Ky.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5285336" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Queens District Attorney Richard Brown died Friday night, the DA's office confirmed. He was 86 years old.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police were searching for suspects after five people were shot, one fatally, in North Bergen early Sunday morning.Here's a look at some of the other must-read stories from the weekend.This year's Kentucky Derby ended in controversy, after Maximum Security led all the way on Saturday, only to become the first winner disqualified for interference in the race's 145-year history. After a long wait, Long shot Country House was declared the winner.Police in New York City are searching for the man who they say groped a 10-year-old girl on an MTA bus in Manhattan.Richard Brown, who served 28 years as Queens District Attorney and was re-elected six times, died at the age of 86. He had been scheduled to step down in June to health problems associated with Parkinson's Disease.Lincoln Center is a jewel in the middle of Manhattan, but talent came from all around the city for its 60th birthday party Saturday.----------