These are the must-read stories from the weekend

1. Police search for suspect in fatal stabbing of teenager in Queens
17-year-old Talasia Cuffie was found fatally stabbed on a Queens sidewalk, and police said she is Aamir Griffin's godsister. Griffin, 14, was shot by a stray bullet while playing basketball three weeks ago in Jamaica.
2. Police: Man stabs wife, sets house on fire on Staten Island
Police have arrested a man accused of stabbing his wife and setting their house on fire on Staten Island Saturday night.
3. Chemistry professors accused of making meth in school lab
Two chemistry professors are accused of "breaking bad" like they're Walter White.
4. Kaepernick throws passes for 40 minutes at odd NFL workout
Colin Kaepernick's saga took another surreal turn Saturday - a last-minute audible to nix an NFL-arranged workout and a quick dash 60 miles to the other side of metro Atlanta, where the exiled quarterback staged his own impromptu passing display on a high school field in dwindling light.
5. Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg apologizes for 'stop and frisk' police practice
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg reversed his longstanding support of the controversial "stop and frisk" police strategy ahead of a potential Democratic presidential run.
