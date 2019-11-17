Police searching for suspect in fatal stabbing of teenager in Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for the attacker who stabbed a teenager to death in Queens on Friday night.
Police have identified the woman as Talasia Cuffie, and say she is Aamir Griffin's godsister. Griffin, 14, was shot by a stray bullet while playing basketball three weeks ago in Jamaica.
Friends say 17-year-old Cuffie was at Griffin's home with his family after a celebration of his life, went out to get something to eat and never came back.
Cuffie was then found on a sidewalk on 166th Street in South Jamaica with multiple stab wounds. Police say there were signs of a struggle.
There were reports of some kind of dispute, but details of the fight are not yet known.
Cuffie was transported to Jamaica Hospital where she was pronounced dead. She lived on Vernon Boulevard in Queens.
A bouquet and a candle were placed on the exact spot where Cuffie was attacked.
"She didn't bother nobody, I don't undersnd why somebody would hurt her," said neighbor Betty Williams.
No arrests have been made as the investigation continues.
