Funeral held for 14-year-old Aamir Griffin killed on Queens basketball court

By
JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A high school community is saying a final farewell to Aamir Griffin. The teen was shot and killed last month while playing basketball with his friends in Queens.

The 14-year-old was not the target of the shooting.

His death has sparked calls for justice as police continue their search for his killer.

His funeral was held Monday morning at the Greater Allen Cathedral.

"He didn't deserve this. He was a good kid," said Delissa Chamble, a friend. "I know everybody is going to miss him."

His casket arrived in grand fashion, by horse drawn carriage.

Aamir was known for his big smile, his dimples, and he was known for his love of basketball.

In fact, he had just made the JV team at Cardozo High School, when stray gunfire took his life on the court outside his home.

"It happened to an innocent bystander. he was in the park playing basketball. Whatever is going on needs to stop," said Janiyah Hill, a friend.

In the days following Aamir's death, Eyewitness News spoke with his coach, Ron Naclerio.

"They get guns as easy as we go to a bodega and get a Pepsi or a Coke," Naclerio said. "And these kids are probably missing school later this week for the wrong reason, to bury a teammate."

Many of his teammates attended his funeral.

"He was just smiling in everybody's face, trying to make sure everybody was okay. He never was a negative person," Chamble said. "He never brought negative energy to the crowd. He was always happy and this is a shame."

Police are still investigating the shooting, with no arrests.

