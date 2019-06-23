Society

New Jersey officers save choking baby's life

From left to right - Officer Tyler Stephenson, Ryan Travers holding his son Will, Melissa Travers holding Bruce, and Kevin Docherty.

BRICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two police officers in New Jersey are credited with helping save the life of a choking baby.

Police said 21-month-old Bruce Travers began choking on his own vomit while taking a bath at his home in Brick, Ocean County on June 9.

Luckily, Bruce's mother, Melissa Travers, is a nurse and began giving her son back blows until police arrived less than three minutes after the call.

Officer Tyler Stephenson immediately started giving the baby back blows that dislodged the vomit.

Still, baby Bruce's airway was blocked, so Officer Kevin Docherty began using his fingers to sweep the regurgitated food out of his mouth.

The officers were able to stabilize the baby before EMTs arrived. At first, his breathing was slow and lethargic, but after a few days in the hospital, he was released with a clean bill of health.

On Thursday, Stephenson and Docherty reunited with the Travers family. Stephenson and Melissa Travers agreed: June 9 was the most frightening day of their lives.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybrickocean countychild rescuedpolice
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man visiting NYC from Alabama punched in face, dies
NY man becomes 11th to die on Dominican Republic vacation
Mom, 2 toddlers found dead on SI; Father found wandering in BK
Passengers lucky to be unharmed after plane crash in NJ
Police: Man slashed in the neck walking down subway stairs in TriBeCa
2 killed after accident on Wantagh State Parkway on Long Island
Baby formula sold at Walmart recalled, may contain metal
Show More
Panic ensues on MTA bus after man appears to flash weapon
Trump delays plan to arrest over 2,040 undocumented immigrants
What to do if ICE agents show up at your door
AccuWeather: Picture-perfect rest of weekend
'Bee Blitz' event held on Governors Island
More TOP STORIES News