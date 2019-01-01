SOCIETY

New New York law requires changing tables in men's public bathrooms

NEW YORK --
New York fathers will now have changing tables in men's public restrooms.

The new law that goes into effect in 2019 changes the state's building code to require new and renovated buildings with public bathrooms to provide changing tables in both the women's and men's restroom.

The move comes after a photo of a dad changing his child's diaper on the floor of a restroom went viral.

A viral photo of a man squatting to change his son's diaper has inspired a movement.


